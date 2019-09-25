Gunwharf Quays student-only shopping night to return - with extra discounts, food samples, free drinks and more

Gunwharf Quays have announced the return of its annual student shopping night.

The event will take place at the Portsmouth-based waterfront shopping centre next week on Thursday, October 3.

Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Allan Hutchings (142386-730)

Students will be able to enjoy extra discounts on top of the usual outlet prices and a range of other activities will be held across the centre.

If you are a university or college student from the south of England you will be able to take advantage of the event – and maybe give your wardrobe a revamp as the new academic year begins.

Leading brands taking part include Levi’s, Diesel, North Face, Under Armour, Pandora, All Saints plus many more.

Many of the 90 Gunwharf Quays brands will be offering between a further 20 per cent and 30 per cent on top of outlet prices, making the event the biggest shopping event in the student social calendar.

Yvonne Clay, Senior Marketing Manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘Our student event grows year on year, with thousands of students taking part in this unmissable event. It’s not just for University students either, anyone with a NUS card can make the most of the special offers.’

The evening will also include competitions, live DJs, food sampling as well as student dining offers at many of the 30 onsite bars and restaurants.

Vietnamese street food restaurant, Pho, will be handing out samples and giveaways. HUBBOX, a newly opened burger restaurant, will host a DJ and will be offering free drinks and merchandise to customers such as t-shirts.

Student favourite Wagamama will be hosting games and special offers, and Student Beans will be back with their popular spin a wheel game, offering students the chance to win a selection of incredible prizes.

Gunwharf Quay’s student night will take place between 5pm and 9pm on October 3.

You will need to register to get your free e-ticket and collect your wristband on the night. To sign up and for more information visit Gunwharf Quay's website here.