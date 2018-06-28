Hair salon brings one-stop fashion with new boutique

CREATING a one-stop shop for beauty and fashion has been a dream come true for two friends.

Georgia Norrie and Deborah Taylor set up The Hair Tailors, in London Road, Hilsea, in 2012.

Now, after seeing six years of hair styling success, which has seen their team of staff grow to 17, they have set up the #THT Boutique, selling celebrity inspired affordable fashion.

Georgia, 31, from Hilsea, said: ‘Our idea was to have a one stop shop. Fashion has always been a passion of mine.

‘We want to provide as many services as we can to our clients to make their busy lives easier.’

The salon now offers hair cuts, beauty treatments such as massages, semi-permanent make-up, spray tanning, reflexology, nails and more, and a place to buy all the latest clothes.

The boutique opened earlier this year and the pair, who met while training more than a decade ago, say they have been delighted with the response so far.

‘We’ve been really busy since we have opened, not only with salon customers but online orders too,’ said Georgia. ‘It seems that people are parking up and running in as they haven’t got the time to go into town.’

Georgia said she believes their boutique has been successful as it has the edge on online stores like Boohoo and Asos.

She said: ‘It’s more personal. You can see the clothes and get help with sizes. And it’s not just for young people, there’s a whole range.

‘People can run in and grab something for the weekend or they can come in for a whole new look.’

The stock caters for all sizes and there are 10 per cent discounts for salon customers, NHS workers, members of the armed forces and students.

For more information, visit thehairtailors418.co.uk