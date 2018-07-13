Hair salon’s joy at being up for prestigious award 

A HAIR salon in Fareham has been short-listed in a national award scheme.

Kate Preston Salons is a finalist for the HJ British Hairdressing Business Awards 2018 in the Front of House Team of the Year category.

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of the awards, said: ‘To be named as a finalist highlights how exceptional this salon is with its brilliant front of house team.

‘With hundreds of entries for each category and a panel of judges that excel at looking for the finer details, just to make the shortlist is an outstanding achievement. We wish them all the very best of luck for the awards night, which promises to be a spectacular evening for all.’

Salon owner Kate Preston, who runs the salon with her daughter Liberty Rock, said: ‘We’re delighted to have been named as a finalist for the British Hairdressing British Awards.

‘It reflects the tremendous hard work everyone at the salon, and in particular the front of house team, have put in over the past 12 months, and we’re indebted to them for making this such a fantastic year.

‘We’re so excited and cannot wait until the awards ceremony in September.’

The British Hairdressing Business Awards will take place on September 17 at the Park Plaza, London.

Kate Preston Salons was highly commended in the Small Business of the Year category at The News’ Business Excellence Awards 2018.