A HAMBLEDON soft drinks company has hit a milestone after selling bottled soft drinks with Asda since 2013.

Hartridges Soft Drinks company has been supplying Asda stores since 2013 and its products can be found in 34 stores across the country, including in Gosport and Fareham.

This summer it has sold its 450,000th bottle with the supermarket.

The 330ml bottles, which retail for £1 each, have proven to be popular with soft drinks lovers.

Edward Hartridge, owner of Hartridges Soft Drinks said: ‘We’ve been in Hampshire for almost 140 years and the county is an important part of our heritage.

‘It’s great to work with Asda and we’re thrilled to reach this milestone with them. Our cloudy lemonade is especially popular with our local shoppers, and it makes a great summer cooler.’

The company, based in Hambledon, was founded by Francis Hartridge in 1882, who trained as a brewer at his family brewery in Kent.

Aged 35, he bought the Alliance Brewery, an independent brewery in Hambledon, and Hartridges Soft Drinks Company was born.

Although initially a brewery, the chalk downs of Hampshire afforded it with a water supply of such quality that owners saw potential for more than just beer, and soft drinks were added to production by the 1900s.

Whilst the brewing equipment was destroyed in a bombing during the Second World War, the soft drinks plant remained unharmed and became the main focus of the business.

They now produce soft drinks such as their original cola, dandelion and burdock and rose lemonade.

All of their drinks come in glass bottles.

They also supply soft drinks to pubs, bars and restaurants across the country.