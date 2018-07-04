Hampshire businesses take flight on hovercraft day

MEMBERS of the Hampshire Chamber of Commerce stepped into the world of hovercrafts.

Chamber members experienced a flight on the world’s only passenger hovercraft service from Southsea to the Isle of Wight and then a visit to the world’s only hovercraft museum in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Loretta Lale, head of commercial at Hovertravel, which arranged the day, said: ‘Hovertravel has linked the two communities of the Isle of Wight and Portsmouth for half a century.

‘We are a showcase for the latest developments in hovercraft technology and with 70 plus crossings a day, our craft are used by tourists, commuters and business travellers.

‘The visit by the Hampshire Chamber of Commerce gave us the chance to show off the speed, comfort and flexibility of our current operation, as well as placing our business in the context of the history of hovercraft.’