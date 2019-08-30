Hampshire Chamber of Commerce's CEO Maureen Frost announces her resignation

HAMPSHIRE Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive officer has announced her resignation.

Maureen Frost’s resignation will be effective from Thursday September 5 after 22 years service in the chamber.

The Board of Directors said that they wish to thank Maureen for the long-serving and first-class leadership she has shown to the chamber, and the invaluable support she has provided to the business community in Portsmouth and throughout Hampshire.

The resignation comes as Maureen felt she wanted to make some adjustments to her work life balance by reducing her stress levels and exploring new personal and professional interests.

Her next steps are to move to the West Country to enjoy a more peaceful and less stressful life, where she plans to start her own business called Astrality Business Services, helping small businesses grow by assisting with funding and award applications among other tasks in which she has gained knowledge through her time in the chamber.

She said: 'After 22 years in the same career, sometimes it's good to reflect and initiate change. I have thoroughly enjoyed the past 22 years at the chamber but it is now time to look forward to progressing my own plans for self-employment. I have always wanted to run my own business and now I will get to see what it's like being a member of a chamber.'

An announcement of the appointment of a successor will be made by Hampshire Chamber and in the interim the CEO role is being undertaken by the executive chairman Ross McNally.

President of the chamber David Joel said: ‘Maureen has for over two decades made an essential contribution, building a platform of success for Hampshire Chamber. In all her roles of CEO, deputy CEO and also at Portsmouth and South East Hants Chamber, Maureen has represented business interests with great skill and dedication. I wish Maureen all the very best for her future’.

Maureen said: ‘I wish the chamber and all those colleagues and businesses I have worked with every success for the future.’