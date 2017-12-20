Hampshire Fare awarded 2nd place at food event

HAMPSHIRE FARE has been awarded second place at the Love British Food 2017 competition.

The contest, run in conjunction with the Co-Op and The Telegraph, champions local food and drink producers and winners are selected by a panel of expert judges including chef Raymond Blanc.

Hampshire Fare, long- term supporters of British Food Fortnight, came in joint second place with Notts City Hospital Grow Your Own Garden. Market Drayton’s Ginger & Spice festival took the first place prize,

Alexia Robinson, founder of Love British Food said: ‘We are delighted with the high standard of responses to the competition with entries received from schools, care homes, caterers and community groups.

‘The Fortnight is getting better every year and we are already planning for next year!’

Raymond Blanc said: ‘The entries were amazing and reading each story made me very proud to be involved in British Food Fortnight.

‘Each entry was clear in its objective – to share what we have around us with others and celebrate food. To me all the entries were winners.’