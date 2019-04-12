A NEW play about a Lord of the Rings themed pub in Hampshire has the support of Sir Ian McKellen himself.

Nuffield Southampton Theatres has commissioned a play about The Hobbit pub in Southampton.

The play will centre around the landlord’s legal battle with Hollywood over the creation of the pub, which started in 2012.

Sir Ian McKellen, who plays Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, spoke out in support of the pub at the time, and popped in for a drink earlier this week.

Nuffield Southampton Theatres’ director, Samuel Hodges, says that Sir Ian has also backed the creation of this new play.

He said: ‘With Tolkien’s masterpiece interrogating the battle between disadvantaged man and the things the world throws at him, this is life imitating art in both senses of the phrase, and a brilliant premise for a new play.

‘As we have over the last year with The Shadow Factory and SS Mendi, we want to continue to celebrate and share local stories with our audiences and it was very special to have Sir Ian’s support on his visit to Southampton.’