The Talisman in Park Gate, Fareham, has cooked up a storm of more than 37,000 meals to its customers since it reopened in March 2021.

It comes after the pub underwent a grand revamp of the venue.

The watering hole, owned by Hall & Woodhouse, revealed a newly refurbished space for punters to drink and dine in after being closed for five months.

General manager Harriet Chase (front middle) with the Talisman team.

The Talisman is now home to new features which still hold on to its history, including an outdoor terrace, ambient lighting, seven rooms each with a unique interior and its own fireplace, and a brand new brass-gilded bar.

The refurb means the pub can now cater to more than two hundred guests.

The family-friendly pub, which used to nestle alongside some of the country’s most fertile strawberry fields, has provided a menu of hearty food and a range of beers, wines and cocktails.

The Talisman. Credit: Tenforfirty Photography

General manager Harriet Chase said: ‘The refurbishments of The Talisman are beautiful and have provided us with many fantastic spaces for guests to enjoy.

‘Each room has a different atmosphere. You can choose what kind of experience you would like.

‘We have still captured the history of the Talisman within the refurbishment while adding new details which are just breath-taking. From the photos on the wall to the types of chandeliers we have chosen, every detail has a purpose.’

Since its reopening the pub has pulled 45,000 pints, served nearly 2,000 roast dinners and the team has doubled to 30 members of staff.

The Talisman revamp.