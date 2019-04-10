Hampshire solicitors welcome no-blame divorces that will ‘help family law’ 

A COUNTY law firm has welcomed the introduction of no-blame divorces.

Churchers Solicitors has hailed a move which will allow couples in England in Wales to legally split more amicably.

A married person currently needs grounds such as adultery, desertion or unreasonable behaviour to start separation proceedings – waiting until they have been living apart for two years with consent or five years without consent.

In future, all couples seeking divorce will merely have to say when their marriage broken down irretrievably.

Churchers Solicitors’ Partner William Donnelly said: ‘We firmly believe that divorce law has been outdated for far too long.’

He added: ‘This new development will pave the way for couples in the future and help move family law into the current century.’

The Ministry of Justice said the legislation would be tabled ‘as soon as parliamentary time allows’.