Handy man firm looks for people with strong DIY skills for its growing franchise network

PROPERTY maintenance franchise Hire A Hubby is looking for people in Portsmouth to join their network.

Hire A Hubby UK started in Australia where they now have more than 350 franchisees and there are currently 18 in the UK.

The company, which specialises in maintenance and DIY projects, is holding an event at 7pm on August 7 at the Holiday Inn, Herbert Walker Avenue, Southampton, for people who wish to find out more.

Dirk Spence, franchise director, said: ‘We are looking to attract individuals with strong DIY and property maintenance skills and who have a desire to own and run their own business.’

Hire A Hubby also offers military personnel a deal to invest their resettlement grant.