Hats off to cab firm doing its bit for charity

Have your say

A BUSINESS will be getting ahead in the name of charity this week — by asking staff to wear a hat.

For 27 years, Aqua Cars drivers have been ferrying Portsmouth residents throughout the city and beyond.

The firm will change a rule to allow its staff to wear hats tomorrow support the Wear A Hat Day campaign.

It has been launched by the Brain Tumour Research charity.

The organisation is urging people to wear hats to raise money and awareness of the cause.

The charity’s research facility is situation within the University of Portsmouth’s Centre of Excellence.

At the site, vital research is carried out by experts daily in an attempt to find a cure for brain tumours.

This form of the disease kills more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other form of cancer.

To help the cause, Aqua is taking the challenge one step further.

When customers book a ride on Thursday they can track their vehicles using the app as usual.

The only difference for the day will be that, instead of seeing a car, customers will be tracking little pink hats on their map.

Bruce Hall, operations manager at Aqua Cars, said: ‘We are delighted to be involved with this charity event and are looking forward to taking part, donning our hats for a day.

‘Our vehicles are travelling all over the city and further afield.

‘We will be seen far and wide which will help to promote the charity, with its research facility in the heart of the city.’

The firm is no stranger to charity work. In the past few years, the team at Aqua has raised a total of £6,000 through running events and campaigns.

The money was split between two charities, Rowans Hospice and Macmillan.

As well as taking part in the Wear a Hat Day campaign, the team will also be holding a bake sale to help raise much-needed funds for the charity.

Dave Campbell, assistant manager added: ‘Our office-based staff are planning a bake and cake sale and will keep donation tins available in our reception area throughout the year too.’

The firm was bought by brothers and co-owners Barry and Ronnie Leng in 1990.

At the time, the pair were working as drivers for the small firm of just 16 vehicles.

Since then, the company has grown rapidly and now boasts a fleet of more than 700 cars.

The company tracks approximately 85,000 journeys each week.

To find out more about the Wear A Hat Day campaign and how you can get involved, visit braintumourresearch.org.