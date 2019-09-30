Havant CEO swaps his car for a paddleboard in quirky commute for charity

A CEO swapped roads for waterways as he made an offbeat morning commute in the name of charity.

Instead of driving to TheTalentPeople’s Langstone HQ, David Allison recently made the 15km journey on a paddleboard – a journey from Chichester that took three hours.

His efforts saw £1,061 raised for good cause Tall Ships Youth Trust, which teaches youngsters valuable life skills through sailing.

Mr Allison, whose social enterprise recruitment firm unites employers of all sizes with talented young people, said: ‘It was amazing to set off from the marina at first light, and apart from one incident where I almost fell off my paddle board around Langstone Harbour, the journey was superb.’

Mr Allison will repeat the effort next year.

Donate at bit.ly/2owrSlm