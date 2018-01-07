Havant MP calls on business to export good to China

Have your say

BUSINESSES in Havant are being urged to consider expanding their trade – to China.

Alan Mak, Havant’s MP, has said the rising Asian market should be at the top of the list of areas to export goods to.

It comes after the Tory MP visited southern China to see how one of Havant’s firms was making a success of its expansion to the Far East.

Marine parts manufacturer Lewmar, based in Southmoor Lane, has set up an extensive sales and distribution network in China to sell its Havant-made supplies.

Mr Mak said: ‘Backing local businesses and strengthening our economy remains my top priority as local MP.

‘That means selling more goods made in Havant abroad to secure jobs here at home. Firms like Lewmar are leading the way in Asia, and I hope others will follow their example this year.

‘Brexit means we must redouble our efforts to promote our exports and find new markets – Asia should be top of the list.’

Mr Mak was accompanied to Lewmar’s China base by the British consul-general Karen Maddock who heads up the UK diplomatic mission in the region.

During the trip, the Havant MP met some of Lewmar’s overseas sales staff, who sell boat parts to clients including Hong Kong’s prestigious Royal Yacht Club.

Peter Tierney, Lewmar chief executive, said: ‘Despite being a leading exporter of maritime equipment with a global outlook, our home very much remains in Havant.

‘We use a network of dealers around the world and we were pleased that our MP made the effort to meet our Southern China sales team on his trade visit promoting our area abroad.

‘We feel positive that we can continue to expand our exporting operation.’