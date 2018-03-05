Havant MP’s career fair returns with 500 opportunities

Have your say

FREE employability workshops are to be offered at an upcoming Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair.

Havant MP Alan Mak is giving jobseekers the chance to sharpen their CVs and boost their interview skills at his third Havant-based fair.

The event, to be held at Havant Leisure Centre, will run from 10am to 3pm on March 9 and feature employability workshops provided by the National Careers Service.

National Career Service area manager Martin Ford said: ‘When applying for a job it is vitally important to get the right CV, while top interview techniques will really make you stand out from the crowd.

‘I encourage everyone who is looking for work or a change of career to come on the day to improve their employability skills.’

Representatives from dozens of industries including the Armed Forces, car agencies, retail and more will be on hand to offer jobs and advice.

In total, 50 exhibitors will offer in excess of 500 jobs and apprenticeships.

Roles will be available with giants such as Fat Face, Tarmac, McDonald’s, Lockheed Martin and Stagecoach.

Mr Mak said: ‘I’m committed to helping people get good jobs, so I am delighted to again team up with the National Careers Service to offer free employability workshops.

‘These will give people the tools for success and help us keep the number of people in work in our local area high.’

The fair is free for anybody living in the Havant constituency – which includes Havant Town, Emsworth, Hayling Island, Bedhampton, Langstone, Purbrook, Stakes, Widley and Leigh Park.

Friends, family, parents and guardians of young people are also encouraged to attend the fair.