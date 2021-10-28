Havant office furniture firm uses familiar faces from Portsmouth business community as models for its new range

Members of the local community community stepped up to become models for a Havant office furniture company Agilita. Pictures by Robyn Liebenberg. Ana Carvalheira Neves from Agilita, Cherelle Khassal from Portsmouth Football Club, Jahirul Amin from design company Cave Academy, Ousmane Drame from charity Urbond, Sau-Wan Lai from Wheeler & Lai Surveyors, Carl Hewitt from digital marketing firm Hewitt Matthews, business editor of The News Kimberley Barber, Richard Luker from Agilita, Giverney Harman from Bloomwork and Jim Fidler from Agilita.

Agilita provides design-led furniture to support new ways of working, sourcing artisan furniture makers from around the world and offering businesses an exquisite selection of products that can adapt to the fast-changing

modern environment.

The company, which is based in Havant, had a new selection of products in the showroom and were after some models to pose alongside them.

However, instead of generic models, Agilita wanted to get the Hampshire community involved, people that actually live and work on the south coast represented in the photos

Among the models were Danielle Eberhardt from Portsmouth City Council, Cherelle Khassal from Portsmouth Football Club, Ousmane Drame from charity Urbond, Sau-Wan Lai from Wheeler & Lai Surveyors, Carl Hewitt from digital marketing firm Hewitt Matthews, Jahirul Amin from design company Cave Academy and business editor of The News Kimberley Barber.

The shoot was organised by Giverny Harman of Portsmouth-based marketing firm Bloomwork, with pictures taken by photographer Robyn Liebenberg.

Giverny said: ‘It was a relaxed atmosphere with the models finding themselves at ease among the Scandi-inspired soft furnishings, phone booths and office accessories.

‘What began as a community photoshoot, with seven professionals from local businesses, soon turned into an enjoyable networking event throughout the day.’

Agilita started in 2016, launched by father and son team Jim and Josh Fidler, from Rowlands Castle, who have more than 38 years combined experience in the industy.

Jim said: ‘It was nice to use real people rather than random models. Giverny organise the shoot and was excellent, she is very passionate about getting the community involved and working with them, as are we at Agilita.’

Agilita counts big name brands such as Nokia, Disney, L’Oreal and Google among its clients.

Go to agilita.co.uk/about/

