Havant’s East Street traders tell of difficulties in bringing in customers

SITTING adjacent to West Street, which is arguably the borough’s most popular shopping spot, East Street is home to a number of independent businesses.

And like many across The News’ patch, they too say they are feeling the pinch of a changing commercial climate where online trade has rocketed and fewer customers are visiting traditional shops.

A view down East Street Havant.'Picture: Keith Woodland

Marie Abbs is the owner of The Pantry Cafe, which as its name suggests, relies on customers coming in for a bite to eat and something to drink.

The family eatery will have been at East Street for three years next month. But since last Christmas, Marie says business has been ‘extremely quiet’. She said: ‘It is definitely slower than it has been in previous years.

‘We’ve got less money coming in and to combat that we’ve had to pay to run leaflet promotions and consider raising our prices.

‘If it stays like this we will have to tot-up the figures and see how we go forward.’

Marie Abbs, owner of The Pantry Cafe in East Street Havant

Marie says while her brand of home-cooked food ‘can’t please everybody’, she refuses to believe slipping customer numbers are down to a shift in consumer preference for nearby chains Greggs, Costa, Subway and McDonald’s.

But one way they could be boosted, she hopes, is by filling East Street’s empty lots – of which there are currently eight, according to Havant Borough Council (HBC).

Mrs Abbs said: ‘When customers look out of our front window, they are greeted by empty shop fronts – they’re an eyesore.

‘More businesses on East Street would be brilliant, because at the moment, there is not enough to walk down here for – and often when people come in they say they didn’t even know we were here in the first place.’

Jo Evans, owner of Rob Paul Studios in East Street, Havant

A few doors down sits the Rob Paul photography studios.

Jo Evans, who took over the firm in January, says her business is battling a more contemporary problem – the selfie. She said: ‘Professional photography has definitely had a lull.

‘With smartphones getting better, people are turning to selfies and can say that £60 for a professional print is too expensive.

‘But the quality of what we produce in comparison – the kind of family photo you can hang above a mantelpiece – is just not replicable on a phone.

‘I believe what we do will come back into fashion soon, but in the meantime we have had to bring up our prices where it perhaps hasn’t been quite as busy as before.’

Alongside the pressures she faces with changing technology, Jo echoed Marie’s call to see East Street updated.

She said: ‘It’s not great to see those empty shops – they’re reminders of businesses that have had to close.

‘But there is so much that could be done here to boost footfall, even if a development were residential.

‘People can pass The Pantry Cafe and pop in, professional photography isn’t quite the same – but we would definitely benefit from having more people being here to enquire in the first place.’

While the pair are ‘optimistic’ about the future of East Street – amid HBC’s local plan to regenerate its town centres by 2036 – they say a lot could change if they had to pay the rates many other traders across The News’ patch do.

Businesses which have their main property on East Street – with rateable values of less than £12,000 – are exempt from the fees thanks to the government’s introduction of small business rate relief in 2005.

Ms Evans said: ‘We’re constantly looking to reduce our costs, so if business rates suddenly came back, that’s a huge chunk to have to find – that would be a worry.’

Among other traders’ gripes at East Street are ‘poor’ parking options for staff and customers and the changing ‘chain-focused’ face of Havant’s town centre.

The latter, said one business owner – who asked to remain anonymous – is enough to want to close. The trader said: ‘I’m going to be moving. The emphasis needs to be on building one core town centre people would travel for.

‘But here, that focus extends only to chains – which means small businesses like us are being forgotten and pushed away from the high street.’

n TOMORROW: The spotlight falls on Gosport.