Havant to become one of UK's best connected towns as Cityfibre's primary-build continues

CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre network, has completed the primary-build of its full fibre network in Havant, Westbourne and other surrounding areas. The new network is now 'ready for service’ to over 22,000 homes, around 98% of homes and most businesses in the area, making it one of the best-connected locations in the country.

Construction began on the £17m project in 2022 and CityFibre has since laid over 244km of dense full fibre infrastructure across the town. While the primary-build is now complete, CityFibre will continue to explore opportunities to connect more homes and businesses, including flats, new-build homes, business parks and homes on private roads.

Full fibre networks use 100% fibre optics to carry data at light-speed all the way to and from the home and are more than five times more reliable than legacy copper-based broadbandi. CityFibre’s network offers download and upload speeds of up to 5.5Gbps and is capable of supporting symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps in the future.

Residents in Havant can enjoy affordable, gigabit-capable and reliable full fibre broadband from a range of internet service providers (ISPs) including Vodafone, TalkTalk, IDNet, Zen and with Sky to launch broadband services over CityFibre’s network later this year. All homes passed by the network can schedule a full fibre installation within five working days of placing an order.

Adrian Smith, Partnership Manager at CityFibre, said: “The completion of our primary-build in Havant marks a significant step forward for the town, bringing access to some of the fastest and most reliable broadband in the UK. This world-class digital infrastructure will transform the way people learn and connect with each other, and we’re excited to witness the positive impact on this community for years to come.”

Alan Mak, MP for the Havant Constituency, said: "This is a major step forward for the Havant Constituency, placing us at the forefront of digital connectivity.

"Access to cutting-edge full fibre broadband will make a tangible difference to our residents and businesses, improving everything from remote working and education to how we access vital services."

He added: "It is also good to see the first residents on Hayling Island benefiting from Project Gigabit, bringing full fibre to hard-to-reach homes across Hampshire.

"I look forward to seeing the positive impact all this infrastructure will have on our community in the years ahead."

PEople interested in upgrading their home’s digital connection to full fibre can find out more at www.cityfibre.com.