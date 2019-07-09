Have £145,000? This traditional village pub outside Havant could be yours

A VILLAGE pub outside Havant has been put on the market.

The Fox & Hounds, in the village of Funtington, is on the market for £145,000 for the leasehold interest.

Fox & Hound outside Havant.

The pub, which dates back to 1878, features an L-shaped bar, a restaurant area, and a function room.

The site also features accommodation for the lease holders, with two double bedrooms, lounge, bathroom, and kitchen.

The current owners, Nick Sutherland and Oz Whatson, have operated the Fox & Hounds for the last 10 years.

Nick said: ‘We have enjoyed 10 successful years at the Fox and now its time to hand over to someone new with fresh ideas to build on the success of this pub.’

Richard Wood, senior business agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: ‘The Fox & Hounds presents a fantastic opportunity to acquire a desirable business with a strong following.

‘We anticipate the opportunity will appeal to a hands-on owner operator or an investor who could run it under management.’

The first floor has a function room for 50 covers.

Outside there is a garden and patio area with six picnic tables to the rear of the property, as well as a sun terrace to the front of the property for 20 covers, with views of the surrounding fields.

The property provides parking for seven vehicles outside the main building and an additional 20 spaces in a separate adjacent car park.

The property also includes detached external stables.