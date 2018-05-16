Hayling Island residential home rated Good by CQC

A SERVICE looking after adults with learning disabilities has been rated Good by the Care Quality Commission.

Thistledown Residential Care Home, on Hayling Island, was given the rating following an inspection by the health watchdog.

During their visit, the inspector found there were enough skilled staff to keep residents safe, staff received training to ensure they gave effective care, and residents were treated with respect and dignity.

Of the five categories looked at to see if Thistledown, on Beach Road, was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led, the home received Good ratings throughout.

The report said: ‘We observed staff providing care in a timely manner to people throughout our inspection and people were able to go out when they wanted.

‘Staff received appropriate induction and support from their manager.

‘Records demonstrated staff had undertaken various training courses which were specific to the needs of people who used the service.

‘People told us that they were always given choices and that they were treated with dignity and respect.’

One health professional, who works with the home, told the inspector: ‘I am happy with the overall care given to people at Thistledown.’