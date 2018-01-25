Hayling post office to reopen after refurb

Have your say

A POST office on Hayling Island will open tomorrow after being refurbished.

Conservative MP for Havant Alan Mak will cut the ribbon declaring Eastoke Post Office open again tomorrow afternoon.

The branch has been given a refit and will be run by new owners Kanchan and Manish Thakur.

The old-style, full-screened Post Office counters have been removed.

Services will now be provided from two lower screens.

The post office will be open from 9am until 7pm between Monday and Friday and 9am until 5pm on Saturday.