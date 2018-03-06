Helicopter firm launches international contract

A HELICOPTER training school is going international.

Phoenix Helicopters, based in Fareham, has announced its new partnership with BC Helicopters, a top Canadian flight training school.

Pilot course students at Phoenix will now have the opportunity to experience a new type of flying.

Canada has a vast and wide range of terrain, including chances for pupils to fly over mountains, glaciers, forests and hot springs.

The team behind Phoenix International said they are looking to give their students the chance to become ‘better and more rounded’ flyers by immersing them in to new environments.

Students will also gain essential ‘Visual Flight Rules’ decision-making skills.

VFR are a set of regulations under which a pilot operates an aircraft in weather conditions generally clear enough to allow the pilot to see where the aircraft is going.

On the new partnership, managing director at Phoenix Helicopters, Paul Andrews, said: ‘Helicopters are a perfect school for Phoenix to partner with.

‘With a likeminded philosophy they take pride in going above and beyond for their students and constantly innovating to provide them with the best flying experience possible.’