Help from ferry firm will see 500 pupils from Portsmouth learn to sail  

HUNDREDS of pupils from Portsmouth secondary schools will have the opportunity to experience sailing, thanks to a ferry frim’s support of a sailing charity.

Wightlink, which runs services to the Isle of Wight from Portsmouth, has teamed up with the Andrew Simpson Foundation’s Watersports Centre in Langstone Harbour to give 500 young people aged 12 and 13 years the chance to take part in the charity’s Discover Sailing programme.

The foundation encourages young people to get active on the water and benefit from sailing, including confidence building, teamwork, an increased sense of wellbeing, as well as learning a new skill.

Wightlink chief executive Keith Greenfield said: ‘As a keen sailor, I know the excitement and exhilaration of sailing. We are delighted to support Richard and his team in their efforts to introduce children to the sport. Learning to sail gives them a valuable skill that might even lead to valuable career opportunities.’

Foundation chief executive Richard Percy said: ‘We are thrilled to be partnering with Wightlink to deliver this programme at the Andrew Simpson Watersports Centre on the Eastern Road in Portsmouth.

‘After completing a Discover Sailing session, all young people will be offered the opportunity to continue sailing regularly through our affordable sailing club.’

Any interested schools should email ben@aswc.co.uk

