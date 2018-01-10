Hendy appoints manager

HENDY is continuing to invest in its franchise team with the appointment of Andy Meaden as franchise manager for Kia and Suzuki.

The firm is involved in ongoing expansion plans after opening a new Kia dealership in Portsmouth.

Further plans include opening more dealerships in Eastleigh and beyond.

Andy, who joined the motor industry as a sales executive in 1986, said: ‘I am thrilled to be continuing my work with Hendy as franchise manager for its Kia and Suzuki brands,

‘I thoroughly enjoyed my previous role with the company, looking after Hendy Ford – and this experience will stand me in very good stead for my new position here.

‘These are exciting and increasingly popular brands, and I’m looking forward to showcasing them to our customers over the coming months and years.’