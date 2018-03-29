Hendy Group hands charity keys to a brand new car

Hendy helps heart charity get the show on the road''caption: l to r: Mark Busby and Ken Wilde
Hendy helps heart charity get the show on the road''caption: l to r: Mark Busby and Ken Wilde
L&S Waste have invested �1.8 million in a new fleet of vehicles

Waste firm injects nearly £2m into growing fleet

Fred Bright of Paulsgrove, who found that the CeX shop from where he bought this used Canon DSLR will not honour its no-quibble guarantee for an exchange Picture: Chris Moorhouse

CONSUMER: Keen photographer Fred feels let down after CeX shop in North End refuses a refund

0
Have your say

AN AUTOMOTIVE Group has put it’s charitable wheels in motion by donating a car to Wessex Heartbeat.

Hendy Group, which has offices throughout the south, handed the keys of a brand-new Kia Cee’d SW over to charity representative Ken Wilde this month.

The charity supports the Wessex Cardiac Centre at Southampton General Hospital.

Ken said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled with this generous support from Hendy.

‘In the past we’ve had to transport large items to our events; everything from a garden gazebo to part of a car. So the fact the Kia has lots of space is a real bonus.’