Hendy’s new appointment to strengthen south’s team

HENDY is continuing to invest in its Portsmouth operations with a brand new appointment.

The motor firm has appointed Richard Stevenson, pictured right, as a new sales manager to strengthen its southern team.

Having worked in the motor industry since he was 16 and recently completing training to become a technician, Richard said that he is ready for the challenge.

Mr Stevenson said: ‘I’m delighted to be bringing my 24 years’ experience to Hendy Honda. It is a very special brand,

‘I’m joining the team at a very exciting time, and am looking forward to some very successful months and years ahead for our Portsmouth operations.’