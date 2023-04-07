News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
14 minutes ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
53 minutes ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
1 hour ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
3 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
3 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
Banana split ice cream served on white plate Picture: AdobeBanana split ice cream served on white plate Picture: Adobe
Banana split ice cream served on white plate Picture: Adobe

Here are 9 of the best ice cream places in and around Portsmouth that you can go over the Easter holidays - according to Google

Fancy getting yourself to an ice cream over the bank holiday weekend? – Here are 9 places that you can go to for a sweet treat.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 15:57 BST

Thanks to Google reviews, it is possible to see some of the best places to go to get your sugar fix. From Scoops to Peaches, there are a range of businesses in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

SEE ALSO: Southsea seafront is swarming with families this Good Friday as the summer season officially starts

Here are 9 places to get an ice cream:

Virdies Ice Cream and Pizza, Hayling Island, has a Google rating of 4.4 with 200 reviews.

1. Virdies Ice Cream and Pizza, Hayling Island

Virdies Ice Cream and Pizza, Hayling Island, has a Google rating of 4.4 with 200 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Utopia deserts, Fareham, has a Google rating of 4.6 with 68 reviews.

2. Utopia deserts, Fareham

Utopia deserts, Fareham, has a Google rating of 4.6 with 68 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Ice Cream Emporium, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.5 with 107 reviews.

3. Ice Cream Emporium, Southsea

Ice Cream Emporium, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.5 with 107 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Vanilla, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.4 with 54 reviews.

4. Vanilla, Southsea

Vanilla, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.4 with 54 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PortsmouthGoogleSouthsea