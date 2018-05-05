Here are the latest planning applications in your area

Have your say

Here are the latest planning applications in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Waterlooville and Fareham.

PORTSMOUTH

Central Southsea: Application for prior approval relating to the change of use of the first-floor from office use to a self-contained flat. External alterations to include installation of doors, replacement window to west elevation and associated cycle store at 31 Highland Road; Mr Garry Siddall.

St Jude: External alterations to existing rear extension to include new windows and roof lantern, construction of raised decking area with glass balustrading and steps, installation of enlarged window to first-floor rear elevation and rooflights to existing dormer at 2 Queens Place; Mr & Mrs Stephen and Joanna Kerr.

FAREHAM

Fareham East: 1.8m wall and gates to enclose rear garden at Admiral House, 67 High Street; Mrs Joanne Silsbury.

Fareham North-West: One four-bedroom chalet bungalow following the demolition of garage and outbuilding at 1 Fareham Park Road; Regal Homes.

Fareham South: Proposed first-floor rear extension, proposed ground-floor rear extension and proposed elevated rear platform/ deck more than 300mm above adjacent natural ground level at 35 St Michaels Grove; Mrs Aurelia Eales.

Park Gate: Construction of detached three-bedroom house at 43 Holly Close; Regal Homes.

GOSPORT

Hardway: Change of use from warehouse/storage to leisure at Unit 13, Quay Lane; Mr Metelko - Jessie Leigh Dance and Cheer Academy.

Lee West: Construction of two-storey rear extension, two-storey side extension, attached garage and outbuilding with timber decking at 8 Westcliff Close; Mr & Mrs Bullen.

Leesland: Construction of single-storey side extension at 34 Windsor Road; Mr P Dyke.

HAVANT

Hart Plain: Construction of timber framed car port to existing parking area at 118 Lovedean Lane; Mr Bentley.

Single storey rear extension at 13 London Road; Mrs Rowlands.

Emsworth: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension at 6 Ernest Close; Mrs McCauley.

Cowplain: Two-storey side extension at 15 Fairy Cross Way; Mr Grover.