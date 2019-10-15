Which chippy will you vote for?

Here are the top 10 fish and chip shops in and around Portsmouth - as chosen by you

We’ve got our top finalists for the Chip Shop Of The Year 2019 and the competition is all about finding who will be number one. But what is it about your favourite that keeps you going back? Is it the food, a signature dish or the level of service?

To vote from our top 10, you will need to buy a copy of The News and fill out the coupon inside with the name of the chippy and their voting number. Closing date for nominations is 12 noon on Wednesday, October 23. See The News for full terms and conditions.

1st Quay Fish and Chips, Widley
Bill's Chippy, Waterlooville
Crispy Cod, Milton
Deep Blue, Havant
