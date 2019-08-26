Here is when a four-day rail strike starts on South Western Railway

FOUR days of strike will go ahead after talks over guard roles were delayed.

Rail union RMT has confirmed that strikes will go ahead from Friday on South Western Railway over the long-running issue.

RMT has accused the company of deliberately trying to mug off staff, who have stood firm in the fight for rail safety, by making a mockery of the talks process.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: Our members have been left with no choice. They are angry and frustrated that SWR have kicked talks into the long grass and failed to bolt down an agreement that will guarantee the role of the guard on the train. Our members believe that they are being mugged off by the company in protracted talks and I think they are right.’

The strikes will begin on 00.01am Friday August 30 and 11.59pm on Monday September 2.