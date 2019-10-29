Have your say

A NEW hotel being built in the heart of Gosport is set to open early next year, it has been confirmed.

Construction is ongoing for a new Travelodge in Gosport High Street, a £5m development for a 54-bedroom hotel approved by the council in 2017, creating 24 new jobs.

A new Travelodge is being built in Gosport High Street. Picture: Ben Fishwick

Initially, it was believed that the hotel would be ready by the end of this year, following a list of 17 new Travelodge developments released by the firm.

But now, official confirmation has been given that the hotel will be coming in the new year.

‘We are looking for the Travelodge to open at the end of February,’ a spokesman told The News.

Councillors who approved the plans two years ago hope the site will encourage more people to visit Gosport and explore the town’s heritage.

An exact date for the hotel’s opening has not yet been set.

