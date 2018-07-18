Here’s a free, fun and educational way to keep the kids entertained in Portsmouth 

SCHOOL may be out for the summer but the learning doesn’t have to stop.

A shopping centre has planned six weeks of fun, educational and free entertainment for children.

Starting on Tuesday – and taking place every Tuesday thereafter until August 28 - the Cascades Kids’ Club at Cascades Shopping centre in Portsmouth will be keeping youngsters entertained.

From learning about the importance of saving energy and the role that trees play, to finding out how to recycle and why we should all be able to spot water pollution, there is plenty for children of all ages to get involved with.

Each week will have a different theme, with a set of activities all about sustainability.

Centre manager Andrew Philip said he was looking forward to the start of the Cascades Kids’ Club.

He saiod: ‘We always get a great response from the people of Portsmouth when we host activities like this and I’m looking forward to welcoming youngsters to the centre during the school holidays.

‘Sustainability is vital to us as a centre and we’ve worked extremely hard to make sure we are as eco-friendly as possible.

‘I’m delighted that we’ll be able to teach children how they can be friends to the environment too.

‘Every child that attends Kids’ Club events will get a medal and certificate at the end of the summer and they will be recognised as an official Cascades Sustainability Scout.’

The Cascades Kids’ Club will take place from 10am to 3pm every Tuesday for six weeks .

There will also be the chance for parents to sign up to the centre’s newsletter and get a free parking voucher to use the following week.