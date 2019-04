Have your say

A RESTAURANT in Whiteley is celebrating World Malbec Day by giving away free glasses of wine.

Bar + Block Steakhouse in Whiteley Shopping Centre will give its customers a free glass on Wednesday with every food order.

A spokesman said: ‘Grab your partner in wine and visit our steakhouse to receive a complimentary glass of Steakmaker Malbec. Just order a food dish and you’ll receive a free glass of the Argentinian tipple. Sip, sip, hooray!’