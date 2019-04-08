KING of the jungle and former Pompey manager Harry Redknapp has started a new business venture - in the form of roly poly puddings.

The new business, named Harry’s Roly Polys, started sales last week online, with all proceeds going to Harry’s choice of homelessness charity Hope Housing.

Harry Redknapp with his new firm Harry's Roly Polys. Picture by Dan Burn-Forti

The charity provides help for homeless people in Bournemouth, by enrolling them in training and education to help them move into independent living and Harry and wife Sandra have been seen handing out roly polys to rough sleepers.

Harry won television show I’m a Celebrity in December, and that’s where his love for roly polys captured the British public’s imagination.

Harry said: ‘Jam roly poly pudding, I just love it. It’s the thing I missed most in the jungle, so I thought why not start a business selling them and make some money for charity.’

The roly polys are made with help from business Heidi Bakery, and they follow wife Sandra’s secret recipe.

Harry said: ‘Traditionally they are made with raspberry jam, but we always make them with strawberry jam and that’s how I like them. I know this might be controversial, but we’ve tried many different roly polys in the Redknapp household, and my version is definitely the best.’

Heidi Bakery is an independent business that sells goods online and in stores in Windsor and Farnham.

Harry’s website was created in partnership with GoDaddy, a company that helps everyday entrepreneurs set up easy-to-use websites, Harry praised the website.

He said: ‘I know all there is to know about roly polys, but I didn’t have a clue how to sell the things online. Fortunately, I’ve got GoDaddy to help with that – they got me a smart, simple website up and running in no time.’

Harry’s company was GoDaddy’s largest marketing campaign outside the US, where his roly polys appeared on TV and digital and social media back in mid-March.

Irana Wasti, from GoDaddy, said: ‘Harry is typical of so many everyday entrepreneurs in the UK: passionate about what they do, but too short on time or expertise to get online. Setting up a website doesn’t have to be tricky and it doesn’t require specialist skills, in fact thousands of British entrepreneurs like Harry do it every week.’

Harry’s roly polys cost £18. To buy Harry’s puddings go to harrysrolypolys.uk/