Here's how you can help Portsmouth get Greggs Festive Bake early

Pasty kings Greggs are bringing back the beloved festive bake once again.

The snack is one of the key signs that Christmas is on the horizon in the UK, along with the John Lewis advert and the Coca-Cola Christmas truck.

Greggs festive bake will be back in stores up and down the country on Thursday, November 7 – so 20 days from now.

But the company is giving pasty fans the chance to chomp down on the snack a week early.

Residents in five towns and cities will be able to get their hands on the festive bake from Friday, November 1 – but it is up to superfans to vote to make it happen.

Greggs has complied a list of 20 places across the country, including Portsmouth, and people can vote to make sure their home gets the pasty early.

Currently Portsmouth are in 17th place, behind Basingstoke who are in the 16 spot as well as large cities like Newcastle who are in first, London (5), Manchester (2) and Liverpool (11).

So if you want to get the festive bake earlier than the rest of the country, you better get voting for Portsmouth!

If you fancy it, you can also nominate yourself as a Greggs superfan, to be in with the chance of carrying the Festive Bake torch in your area.

To vote for Portsmouth to get the festive bake on November 1 click this link here.