Here's how you can rent a luxury Southsea flat built inside a working clock tower

House-hunters have no excuse for being late if they move into this luxury penthouse – which is inside a working clock tower.

The imposing two-storey apartment is part of the former Royal Marine Barracks in Southsea.

In honour of its military heritage, the two-bedroom property comes with its own flagpole – paying tribute to the barracks’ rich military history - and a huge 6ft 8ins wide external clock which is wound up in the living room.

There are three other clock faces, but fortunately for those renting the luxury pad they are automated.

The building was previously used as the headquarters for the Royal Marine Artillery around 1867, and was later used by Portsmouth’s Division of the Corps until 1958.

The property commands 360 degree views of the Solent and across to the Isle of Wight.

It is currently available to rent for £1,450-a-month with Fine & Country.

A spokesperson said: ‘The uniquely characterful property is split across two levels of the impressive tower, which is part of the former Royal Marine barracks.

‘The views from the many circular port-hole windows are simply stunning, with panoramic vistas across the harbour, the city skyline and the Isle of Wight visible from the property.

‘There are a number of incredibly charming features inside, such as the original external white clockface – measuring 6ft 8ins in diameter – which beautifully dominates the drawing room.’

To arrange a viewing call Fine & Country on 02393 277277.

