All businesses which handle food are rated on their hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety. Each business is given a rating from zero (urgent improvement necessary) to 5 (very good). Click here to see the latest ratings for April.

1. Panero Lounge - 5 (Rated very good) 36-38 Palmerston Road, PO5 3QH. Last inspected May 21.

2. Kens Kebabs and Speedy Pizza - 4 (Rated good) 35 Guildhall Walk, PO1 2RY. Last inspected May 1.

3. Indian Kitchen - 5 (Rated very good) 2 Northern Buildings, Northern Road, PO6 3DL. Last inspected May 29.

4. Peninsula Chinese Takeaway - 5 (Rated very good) 46 Somers Road, PO5 4PX. Last inspected May 16.

