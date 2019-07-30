Here’s the food hygiene rating of every Portsmouth restaurant and takeaway inspected last month

All businesses which handle food are rated on their hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety. Each business is given a rating from zero (urgent improvement necessary) to 5 (very good).

1. Catalan Barcelona Tapas (rated 5 - very good) 17 Marmion Road, Southsea. PO52AT. Inspected on June 26.

2. The Briny (rated 5 - very good) Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, PO5 3PG. Inspected on June 18.

3. The Fisherman's Kitchen (rated 5 - very good) 4 Clarendon Road, Southsea, PO5 2EE. Inspected on June 25.

4. The Old House at Home (rated 4 - good) 104 Locksway Road, Southsea, PO4 8JR. Inspected on June 12.

