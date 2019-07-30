jpns split pic takeaways for kieran 2

Here’s the food hygiene rating of every Portsmouth restaurant and takeaway inspected last month

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for bars, restaurants and takeaways in Portsmouth that were inspected in June.

All businesses which handle food are rated on their hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety. Each business is given a rating from zero (urgent improvement necessary) to 5 (very good).

17 Marmion Road, Southsea. PO52AT. Inspected on June 26.

1. Catalan Barcelona Tapas (rated 5 - very good)

Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, PO5 3PG. Inspected on June 18.

2. The Briny (rated 5 - very good)

4 Clarendon Road, Southsea, PO5 2EE. Inspected on June 25.

3. The Fisherman's Kitchen (rated 5 - very good)

104 Locksway Road, Southsea, PO4 8JR. Inspected on June 12.

4. The Old House at Home (rated 4 - good)

