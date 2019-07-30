Here’s the food hygiene rating of every Portsmouth restaurant and takeaway inspected last month
Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for bars, restaurants and takeaways in Portsmouth that were inspected in June.
All businesses which handle food are rated on their hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety. Each business is given a rating from zero (urgent improvement necessary) to 5 (very good).
1. Catalan Barcelona Tapas (rated 5 - very good)
17 Marmion Road, Southsea. PO52AT. Inspected on June 26.