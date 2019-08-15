Here's the full list of restaurants in Fareham and Gosport that will now be available on Deliveroo

FOOD DELIVERY service Deliveroo is continuing is expansion across the UK and has now launched in Fareham and Gosport offering fast food from around the area delivered to your door by their team of riders.
The service will be offering meals from 30 eateries by the end of the year.
These restaurants are included:
Burger King - Fareham
April's Cafe - Gosport
Bap and Burrito Bar - Gosport
Curry Junction - Fareham
Elly's Wine Store - Gosport
Frydays - Gosport
Go Kitchen - Gosport
Guru Express - Gosport
H & D Fish & Chips - Gosport
Hamid’s Kitchen
Herbies Pizza - Gosport
Hilbornes Traditional Sweets - Fareham
Karim's Indian - Fareham
Kathy's Cafe - Fareham
Ken's Fried Chicken - Fareham
Ken's Kebab House & Speedy Pizza - Fareham
Kismet Tandoori - Gosport
Kung Fu Wok - Gosport
Lemongrass - Fareham
Mighty Boxes & Shakes
Millennium Balti House - Gosport
Quay Side Sandwich Bar - Gosport
Rancho Steak House - Fareham
Sea Of Spice - Fareham
Shake & Grill - Gosport
Spice Kitchen Gosport
Spice Lounge - Fareham
Suphawadi Thai Cuisine - Gosport
T & J Chinese Restaurant - Gosport
Taste of Paradise - Gosport
The Burger Shack - Fareham
The Plaice - Fareham
Three Joes Sourdough Pizza- Fareham
TJ's Bar
Umami Street Food - Fareham
To celebrate, Deliveroo is giving away hundreds of free doughnuts in Fareham town centre on Saturday.
It is also giving customers 25 per cent off orders for the next four weeks.