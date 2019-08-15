Here's the full list of restaurants in Fareham and Gosport that will now be available on Deliveroo

Have your say

FOOD DELIVERY service Deliveroo is continuing is expansion across the UK and has now launched in Fareham and Gosport offering fast food from around the area delivered to your door by their team of riders.

The service will be offering meals from 30 eateries by the end of the year.

THREE JOES PIZZA

These restaurants are included:

Burger King - Fareham

April's Cafe - Gosport

Suphawadi Thai Cuisine, Gosport

Bap and Burrito Bar - Gosport

Curry Junction - Fareham

Elly's Wine Store - Gosport

Frydays - Gosport

Go Kitchen - Gosport

Guru Express - Gosport

H & D Fish & Chips - Gosport

Hamid’s Kitchen

Herbies Pizza - Gosport

Hilbornes Traditional Sweets - Fareham

Karim's Indian - Fareham

Kathy's Cafe - Fareham

Ken's Fried Chicken - Fareham

Ken's Kebab House & Speedy Pizza - Fareham

Kismet Tandoori - Gosport

Kung Fu Wok - Gosport

Lemongrass - Fareham

Mighty Boxes & Shakes

Millennium Balti House - Gosport

Quay Side Sandwich Bar - Gosport

Rancho Steak House - Fareham

Sea Of Spice - Fareham

Shake & Grill - Gosport

Spice Kitchen Gosport

Spice Lounge - Fareham

Suphawadi Thai Cuisine - Gosport

T & J Chinese Restaurant - Gosport

Taste of Paradise - Gosport

The Burger Shack - Fareham

The Plaice - Fareham

Three Joes Sourdough Pizza- Fareham

TJ's Bar

Umami Street Food - Fareham

To celebrate, Deliveroo is giving away hundreds of free doughnuts in Fareham town centre on Saturday.

It is also giving customers 25 per cent off orders for the next four weeks.