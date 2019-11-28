Here's the full list of restaurants in Waterlooville that will be available on Deliveroo

Have your say

FOOD delivery service Deliveroo has just launched in Waterlooville.

Residents will be able to enjoy food delivered to their door from 30 restaurants by the end of the year.

Here are the restaurants currently available:

To celebrate the launch, Deliveroo is giving away hundreds of free doughnuts around the town centre this Saturday, November 30.

It is also giving customers 25 per cent off orders when they pay with Visa for the next four weeks.