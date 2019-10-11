Here's when Waterlooville's Christmas lights will be switched on for 2019

Have your say

AN EVENTS team has announced the date a town centre’s Christmas lights are due to be switched on for 2019.

The heart of Waterlooville will be lit up to mark another year of festivities on Saturday, November 23.

An afternoon of fun activities will lead up to the switch-on, which will begin with live, on-stage music and a pop-up fair from midday.

At 4.45pm a marching band and a lantern procession will make their way through the town centre from the Natwest bank, in London Road, before a Christmas singalong at 5pm.

The town’s lights will be switched on at 5.15pm.

Residents can bring their own lanterns or get a template for one from Waterlooville Library.