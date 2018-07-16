Here’s why Hampshire County Cricket Club were zipping across the Solent on powerboats

FRESH from their Royal London Cup win at Lords, a group of Hampshire’s finest cricketers were treated to a blast round the Solent.

Players from the club, which is based at the Ageas Bowl, travelled at up to 35 knots on three specially-built Ballistic RIB boats, thanks to the Boat Club at Trafalgar Wharf, in Portchester.

‘It was great to welcome the team down to Trafalgar,’ said Jonny Boys, managing director at the shipyard.

‘Elite sportsmen appreciate a day away from training to refresh their batteries and there’s nothing quite like a spin on The Solent under blue skies to freshen things up.’

Jonny said the day was even more special as some of the team that went out had never been on The Solent before.

Players James Vince, who is also the captain, Tom Alsop, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Northeast, Ian Holland, Lewis McManus, Gareth Berg, Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Colin Munro, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jimmy Adams all took part in the event.

The team, who beat Kent by 61 runs to lift the Royal London One Day Cup a few days before their powerboat trip, are currently taking part in the T20 Vitality Blast tournament. Their next match is due to take place at home on Friday against Middlesex.

Jonny, who started the boat club in 2017, said he was proud to host the team.

He said: ‘We’re delighted to be supporting our local county team. Let’s hope that they are successful in the Blast. And if any cricket fans want to come down and have a look at our boat club, they are more than welcome.’

The club, which is a maritime version of Airbnb, allows members to take out boats for a monthly fee. It is unique on the Solent as it offers its members access to seven powerboats.

Players from Hampshire County Cricket Team take to the Solent, thanks to Boat Club Trafalgar in Portchester

Jonny said: ‘I am sure we’ll be seeing some of the players back again. The club is ideal for them as they’ve got all the choice they could ever need, without the hassle of ownership.’