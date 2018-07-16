Here’s why this Southsea mental health business wants to raise £1m 

A £1M CROWDFUNDING initiative has been launched by a Portsmouth firm in a bid to offer increased mental health support in schools across the country.

Zumos was set up by Gary Siva, from Southsea, and Roy McGuingall, from Chichester, through their motivational business Insight4Life more than 10 years ago.

It offers support to school pupils through a peer-reviewed online system.

Gary said: ‘In the last two months we’ve had over 500 schools enquire about the support we can offer and they desperately need.

‘We have an initiative that will deliver us into 500 schools in Birmingham and we’ve just had Wolverhampton City Council contact us to deliver our wellbeing project into 109 schools. Along with over 18 regional projects progressing, we have further schools contacting us each day.

‘All of this will eventually translate into many millions of pounds with a single school costing £9,960 pa, however we currently do not have the infrastructure or staff to deal with the demand.’

They hope to raise £1m through investment. For more go to zumos.co.uk