Here's how to win prizes including Marwell Zoo and Cineworld tickets by visiting Whiteley Shopping Centre

Children enjoying the flower installations at Whiteley Shopping Centre in Fareham

A competition has opened asking people to share their best photos at a series of summer installations at Whiteley Shopping Centre, which include bicycles with flower baskets and a seven ft grass bear.

Prizes include a family pass for four to Marwell Wildlife, an overnight stay for four at the Solent Hotel and Spa, four passes to Rock Up Whiteley, four tickets to Cineworld and £50 towards a dinner for four at a restaurant at Whiteley.

It is also hoped the floral pieces will ‘bring a smile’ to visitors’ faces.

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: ‘We hope that the installation and its bright colours and beautiful flowers help to bring a smile to visitors’ faces.

‘One thing’s for sure, it’s made Whiteley one of the most colourful destinations this summer so shoppers should have their smartphones or cameras to hand.

‘We can’t wait to see their snaps.’

Participants have until Friday, September 3 to enter their pictures for consideration.

To enter tag Whiteley into your pictures of the floral displays or bears and use the hashtag #WhiteleySummer on Facebook or Instagram.

For more information visit Whiteley’s website: whiteleyshopping.co.uk.

Whiteley is open from 9am to 7pm Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron