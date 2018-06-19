High praise at business awards for Law Firm of the Year

LAW firm Blake Morgan is celebrating after retaining its title as Law Firm of the Year at the Solent Deal Awards 2018.

Blake Morgan was recognised for its quality advice on deals, relationships within the community and the strength of its corporate team.

It was praised by the judges for its work on a number of deals including two which were crowned ‘Deal of the Year’: Lucketts Acquisition of Solent Coaches and the MBO of the Quarr Group.

The firm, which has offices in Portsmouth, was also recognised for its specialist knowledge and understanding of the local business market.

James Hawkeswood, head of the Solent corporate team, said: ‘The south coast has a thriving business community and we are pleased to have had the opportunity to drive forward many of the region’s stand-out deals again this year. The award demonstrates our commitment to understanding our clients.’