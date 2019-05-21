Hire firm in Fareham honours its founder with new office’s name

Have your say

A POMPEY legend officially opened the site of a new base for a machinery, equipment and tool hire firm.

Alan Knight MBE – who played 801 times for Portsmouth a record at one club for a goalkeeper – cut the ribbon at the new home of Nationwide Hire Limited in Delta Business Park in Salterns Lane in Fareham last week.

Nationwide Hire Limited has completed its ‘momentous’ move to the business park due to its business success meaning it had outgrown its Fareham offices.

Managing director Jonathan Holley said: ‘We had outgrown our West Street offices in Fareham and needed a larger, more productive space with better facilities to help us to maintain the high levels of customer service we’re so proud of, and attract the best talent in the area.

‘This is a momentous move and a very exciting step forward for our business.’

The unit it has taken up was previously occupied by children’s charity KIDS and it has been refurbished by Total Design Shopfitting Services – transforming it into a spacious and modern 9,000 square feet workspace for the growing staff team of 70.

The building has been named Howard Piper House in memory of the company’s founder, Howard Piper.

Chairman Lynda Piper unveiled the new name at a celebration held to mark the opening.

Alan, who has a friend who works for the firm, said: ‘They asked if I would open their new office and it was a honour to do so.

‘It is a lovely story about a small business that has grown through lots of hard work.

Nationwide Hire's new office. Picture by Malcolm Wells (190508-9153).

‘They have done a lot for the community and are a great employer.

‘There is a really nice family atmosphere about the firm and it was nice that the new building was named in memory of the founder.’

Nationwide Hire Limited was founded by Howard Piper in 1995 in Fareham.

It actively maintains a supplier network of more than 9,000 UK locations with access to over five million products.

It makes hundreds of same-day deliveries of plant machinery, equipment and tools every week.

It is also fundraising for The Moving On Project, a charity that offers free counselling for young people in the Fareham and Gosport areas.

