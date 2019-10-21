HMV is returning to Portsmouth - and they are advertising Christmas jobs

Have your say

HMV is returning to Portsmouth months after it closed its store in Gunwharf Quays.

The music and entertainment retailer closed the doors of its store in the outlet shopping centre on March 31.

HMV is returning to Portsmouth

But now it is set to return to the city and will open up in Unit 2 244-248 Commercial Road.

READ MORE: HMV in Gunwharf Quays closes

HMV will move into the site vacated by Mothercare earlier this year.

The retailer previously had a store in Commercial Road but that shut in June 2014, more than five years ago.

HMV will replace the former Mothercare site in Commercial Road. Picture by Paul Jacobs

On its careers website, HMV is recruiting Christmas temp jobs to work at the store.

The deadline for application is November 1 and the roles will include 20 hours a week.

READ MORE: HMV store in Portsmouth city centre to close

Canadian firm Sunrise Records rescued HMV in February after the company had collapsed into administration in December 2018.

The News has approached HMV for comment on whether the new Commercial Road store will be a permanent addition to the high street or a temporary one – as only season roles are being advertised – they have not yet responded.

To apply for the Christmas jobs at HMV Portsmouth – click this link here.