HMV reveal opening date for new Portsmouth shop

HMV is coming back to Portsmouth and will be opening its doors very soon.

The music and entertainment retailer shut its store in Gunwharf Quays at the end of March this year but after a seven month absence is set to return to the city.

HMV will replace the former Mothercare site in Commercial Road. Picture by Paul Jacobs

HMV will be opening the shop in Unit 2, 244-248 Commercial Road in the site vacated by Mothercare earlier in 2019.

The retailer has confirmed that the new store will open on Friday – so two days from now.

This will not be the first time HMV have had a shop in Commercial Road, having previously occupied a site until 2014 when it was shut down.

Speaking about the return to our city, Laurence Price, head of retail, said: ‘We are thrilled to be opening a brand new HMV store in Portsmouth.

‘We are extremely proud of our heritage and our dedicated staff, who, like our customers, share a passion for the best music and film, tech, t-shirts, gifts and collectables.

‘It's great to announce that hmv is back in Portsmouth and we look forward to opening our doors very soon.’

On its careers website, HMV is recruiting Christmas temp jobs to work at the store.

The deadline for application is November 1 and the roles will include 20 hours a week.

To apply for the Christmas jobs at HMV Portsmouth – click this link here.