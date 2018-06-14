Holiday rental owners’ joy at excellence award

HARDWORKING holiday rental owners Pam and Rich Morgan have spoken of their delight at receiving a prestigious accolade.

Their business Holly Hill Apartments in Waltham Chase has received a Certificate of Excellence accolade from TripAdvisor.

The Certificate of Excellence is given annually to properties listed on the TripAdvisor website that provide consistently outstanding experiences and whose owners offer first-class customer service to their guests.

Pam said that she is thrilled with the recognition.

She said: ‘We are very pleased to earn the Certificate of Excellence. We have listed with TripAdvisor Rentals for five years and we always strive to provide great customer service.

‘It’s great to be rewarded after all of our hard work and it’s wonderful to know that our many guests over the last year have really valued their stay.’

Laurel Greatrix, communications director at TripAdvisor Rentals, said: ‘We’re excited to recognise and honour the top homes and homeowners on our site. This is a hard-earned accolade, and we’d like to thank these property owners for their dedication to providing travellers with consistently outstanding experiences.’