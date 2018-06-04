Homes-builder gets on shortlist for top award

BARRATT Homes has been shortlisted for a prestigious property award.

The firm, which continues to build homes for our region, has been listed as a finalist in the Housebuilder of the Year category of the South Coast Property Awards.

Just a small handful of companies were selected to be in the running for the top prize.

The event’s judges said that they were impressed with the company’s community engagement economic impact on the areas that its teams work in.

It also praised Barratt Homes for its design of its new communities.

Bringing hundreds of new homes to the South, current projects include Berewood Green in Waterlooville and Kings Chase in Romsey.

Managing director Jon Green, from the company, said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted for this accolade. Being a housebuilder is about so much more than simply building homes.

‘It’s about creating cohesive new communities that bring people together and make a real difference on the areas around them.’

He added: ‘This is something very close to our hearts and we’re delighted that this has been recognised by the judges of these prestigious awards.’